18th annual High School Holiday Hoops tips off December 17th

The countdown is on for the 18th annual North Central Missouri College Foundation sponsored High School Holiday Hoops, and the schedule will be announced soon! The 2022 edition of Holiday Hoops will tip off at the Ketcham Community Center on the North Central Missouri College Campus in Trenton, with a total of 80 teams representing 44 Missouri high schools and Waukee Northwest in Iowa.

Games will begin on Saturday, Dec. 17, and wrap up on Friday, Dec. 30. The 10-day event will include some first-time schools to the NCMC campus during the holiday break, “We are excited to have new schools joining us for the 2022 Holiday Hoops,” commented committee member Mitch Dougan. “Having good match-ups is something we pride ourselves on, and the addition of these new schools helps ensure good match-ups.”

For the first time in Holiday Hoops history, Ewing Marion Kauffman, North Missouri Knights, Wellsville-Middletown, and Waukee Northwest in Iowa will be taking to the NCMC court in December.

Holiday Hoops continues to be one of the state’s largest high school holiday basketball events, with all games played on the NCMC campus in Trenton. Volunteers assist the 16-member steering committee in managing the event, which will host 46 varsity basketball games. A commemorative program highlighting all participating teams and area supporters will be available for purchase, as well as t-shirts. Each participating student-athlete receives a complimentary t-shirt, and raffle ticket proceeds will benefit a Holiday Hoops participant with a scholarship to attend NCMC next fall. Admission to a game day is $5 for adults and $3 for students and senior citizens (age 65 and older).

Holiday Hoops committee members include; Allen Berry, Chad Boyd, John Cowling, Mitch Dougan, Alicia Endicott, Jeremy Esry, Nathan Gamet, Kanna Helton, Mitch Holder, Joel Hultman, Lucas Lewis, Wade Peters, Abby Richman, Daniel Savage, Scott Wilson and Tom Witten.

Updates can be found at this link on the NCMC website, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram – NCMCHolidayHoops.