A candidate has filed for a Livingston County Ambulance Board member position.

Incumbent Eva Danner Horton of Chillicothe filed for the position on December 14th. Incumbent Ken Lauhoff of Chillicothe previously filed.

There are two positions up for election on April 4th.

Candidate filing for the ambulance board will continue until December 27th.

