Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education meeting results announced from Tuesday, December 13, 2022

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approved the 2023 school insurance renewal on December 13th. The coverage is with the Missouri United School Insurance Council, and it costs $23,345.

The 2021-2022 annual audit was approved. The Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan was also approved.

An update was given on the exterior coating of the third through the fifth-grade wing and new guttering. The goal is to have the items completed in the summer. There was a discussion about painting the exterior of the buildings and updating the groundwork around the playground equipment.

There was also an update on the board election on April 4th. There had been four board applications received. They were from Damien Little, Ben Thomas, Tim Miller, and Casey Kitchen. There are three, three-year terms available.

Candidate filing ends December 27th. The Pleasant View school office will be open that day from 4 to 5 o’clock.

Future dates were discussed. A staff work day will be on January 2nd, and school will resume on January 3rd.

There will be an early out on January 13th at 1:20 for professional development. No school will be held on January 16th in observance of Martin Luther King Junior Day.

After a closed session, it was announced the board approved five out-of-district students who are to start school on January 3rd.

