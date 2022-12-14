Funeral Service: Robert Leon Brown

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A funeral service for Hale resident Robert Leon Brown will be on December 20th at 2 pm at the Lindley Funeral Home in Tina.

Burial will be in Rock Branch Cemetery in Tina. Visitation is on December 20th at 1 pm at the funeral home.

Robert Brown died December 7th at the Centerpointe Medical Center of Independence. He was 74.

Survivors in the area include his brother David Brown of Chillicothe.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rock Branch Cemetery in care of the Lindley Funeral Home of Chillicothe.

