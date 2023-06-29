Trenton’s rainfall falls short of expectations in June, with only two dates exceeding minor levels

Local News June 29, 2023June 29, 2023 KTTN News
Weather graphic
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Trenton has only had two dates this month with more than minor rainfall.

There was 1.43 inches of rain in the 24 hours ending at 7 am on June 1st at the water plant in western Trenton, where official measurements are taken for the National Weather Service.

There was 0.55 inches of rain at the water plant in the 24 hours ending at 7 am on June 11th.

Other rainfall totals at the water plant were 0.03 inches on June 9th, 0.05 inches on June 12th, 0.1 inches on June 19th, and a trace in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning, June 29th at 7 am.

Post Views: 97
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.