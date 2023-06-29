Trenton’s rainfall falls short of expectations in June, with only two dates exceeding minor levels

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton has only had two dates this month with more than minor rainfall.

There was 1.43 inches of rain in the 24 hours ending at 7 am on June 1st at the water plant in western Trenton, where official measurements are taken for the National Weather Service.

There was 0.55 inches of rain at the water plant in the 24 hours ending at 7 am on June 11th.

Other rainfall totals at the water plant were 0.03 inches on June 9th, 0.05 inches on June 12th, 0.1 inches on June 19th, and a trace in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning, June 29th at 7 am.

