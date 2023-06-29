Grundy R-5 Board of Education amends and adopts budgets for fiscal year

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

One budget was amended, and another was adopted during yesterday’s meeting of the Grundy R-5 Board of Education.

For the fiscal year ending tomorrow, the 2022-23 budget was amended to reflect actual expenditures and revenues. Expenditures totaled $2,963,083, while revenues received exceeded $2,925,566. This resulted in a negative balance of approximately $37,516 for the one-year period.

For the new fiscal year, the Grundy R-5 Board adopted a balanced budget. Preliminary figures indicate that both revenues and expenditures will surpass $2,760,000 (Revenues $2,766,988 Expenses $2,760,792). The projected surplus in the budget amounts to $6,191.

During the meeting, the board received updates on summer projects and held discussions regarding investments. However, no action was taken.

Following an executive session, Stacy Russell was hired as a part-time social worker in collaboration with the Pleasant View school district. Additionally, Samantha Huffman was selected as the sponsor for the high school prom.

