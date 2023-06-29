Court news in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court for Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

In the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court, Jeffrey Scott Corbin from Trenton admitted to violating probation.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Corbin was sentenced to 21 days at the Grundy County Detention Center. He received credit for time already served. The court acknowledged that Corbin had previously received a suspended sentence and was placed on five years of probation on June 15th, following his guilty plea to three counts of felony drug possession and one count of felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jody Wayne Johnson, a resident of Rogersville, waived a preliminary hearing and has been transferred to Division One of the circuit court. The next court date is scheduled for July 13th.

Johnson, facing charges in Grundy County, is accused of three counts of assault and one count of tampering, or attempted tampering, with a victim in a felony prosecution. More specifically, Johnson is alleged to have committed these offenses on March 7th, including attempted second-degree assault, third-degree assault, and third-degree domestic assault. The tampering charge stems from an alleged incident on April 16th.

