Marc Morgan joins the staff of Jefferson Medical Group at Carroll County Memorial Hospital

Carroll County Memorial Hospital welcomes Marc Morgan to the primary care provider team at Jefferson Medical Group on July 10.

“We are so excited to have Marc Morgan join our primary care team,” said Jean Steele, Director of Jefferson Medical Group. “Over the last two years, we have been searching for providers to fill the voids in Jefferson Medical Group. Marc will fill our last opening at this time and make a great addition to our care team. He understands the need for rural healthcare and the importance of caring for your family, friends, and neighbors.”

Morgan was born in La Grange, Ken., and grew up on a dairy farm.

“My father lives with me and he will be 88 this year,” Morgan said. “I try to keep up with him. The man impressively walks three miles every day.”

Morgan received his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Louisville and his Master of Science in Nursing from Spalding University in Louisville, Ken. He was at Jewish Hospital and Norton Hospital, both in Louisville, before moving to Indiana, where he worked at Foundations Family Medicine, The Little Clinic, and North Clark Medical Group. Millennium Physician Group pulled him to Florida and before coming to us, he worked at Florida Infectious Disease. His experience includes emergency services, urgent care, primary care, preventative care, and treating patients with infectious diseases.

“I’m excited to move to Carrollton to lend a hand to the community, enjoy less traffic and spend more time outdoors in cooler weather,” Morgan said. “Before moving to Carrollton, I lived in Naples, Fla. The weather was beautiful, the beach was fun occasionally and traffic was horrendous every day.”

Morgan has been nationally certified as a Family Nurse Practitioner since 2014 through the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. He enjoys being a diagnostician and seeing good patient outcomes.

Morgan’s personal interests include building model rockets, hunting, and fishing. He has also remodeled several houses in the past.

“I’d like to get back into photography at some point in time,” Morgan said. “I play the guitar and I once was able to sing.”

Morgan joins Dr. Richard Smith; Dr. Andy Horine; Dr. Timothy Reid; Dr. Pamela Ralls; Dr. Amy North; Tara Swan, FNP-BC; Trent Link, FNP-BC; and Heidi Leimkuehler, FNP-C seeing patients of all ages at Jefferson Medical Group clinics, which are located in Carrollton, Brunswick and Hale.

Jefferson Medical Group provides a wide array of general healthcare services including family care, vaccinations, sports and DOT physicals, well-child examinations, women’s health, sports medicine, and geriatric care.

Jefferson Medical Group is a Rural Health Clinic and a Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH). A PCMH is a model of patient care that uses a team-based approach and emphasizes care coordination and communication to provide quality care, help lower medical costs, and achieve an excellent patient care experience.

To schedule an appointment with Marc Morgan, call 660-542-1695.

