Apply for Missouri Department of Conservation managed deer hunts starting July 1

The Missouri Department of Conservation reminds deer hunters to apply online during July for a shot at more than 100 managed deer hunts throughout the state.

Managed deer hunts include archery, muzzleloading, and modern firearms. The hunts will run from mid-September through mid-January at conservation areas, state and other parks, national wildlife refuges, and other public areas. Some managed hunts are held specifically for youth or for people with disabilities. Hunters are selected by a weighted random drawing.

Draw results will be available from Aug. 15 through Jan. 15. Applicants who are drawn will receive area maps and other hunt information by mail.

Get more information on managed deer hunts, preview hunt details, and apply for hunts beginning July 1 on the Missouri Department of Conservation website.

Details about managed hunts can also be found in MDC’s “2023 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information” booklet available starting in early July at MDC offices and nature centers, from permit vendors around the state, and online at this link.

