Chillicothe Fire Department responds to house fire on Bridge Street

Firefighters from the Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a house fire at 213 East Bridge Street late Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, fire crews witnessed a significant amount of smoke emanating from all openings in the house. The department reported that an “attack” team entered the house while a second team conducted ventilation procedures to control the fire. After employing salvage and overhaul techniques, the fire was successfully extinguished, utilizing approximately 2,500 gallons of water. Firefighters remained at the scene for nearly 90 minutes.

The name of the house owner was not available to the Chillicothe Fire Department. However, it was mentioned that the owner was not present at home during the fire.

