Kansas City group takes action to address healthcare inequities based on race and ethnicity

The existence of healthcare inequities in the United States based on race or ethnicity has been widely covered, especially since the COVID pandemic.

A Kansas City group is actively working to identify and change systems contributing to such disparities. The Kansas City Health Equity Learning and Action Network is a coalition of 15 interdisciplinary teams who have committed to 18 months of learning and action, both as a group and independently.

Ninon Lewis, vice president of the Institute for Healthcare Improvement, which facilitates the network along with Health Forward and the Kansas City Health Collaborative.

Lewis said they do it through face-to-face meetings and “action periods.” “In between those face-to-face meetings, they’re actually going out and driving an improvement project around an improvement area that they’ve identified — through data — is an area around advancing equity and anti-racism that they want to effect in their system,” Lewis explained.

During the “action periods,” the organizations receive dedicated coaching from Health Forward and the Institute for Healthcare Improvement on anti-racism, quality improvement, and systems improvement. And they are tracking each group’s progress on its projects and its use of practices such as partnering with people with “lived experience,” coalition building, and using data in new ways.

Paul Howard, senior director for the Institute for Healthcare Improvement, has worked with Lewis on healthcare projects around the world. He said they were impressed from the start with the commitment to anti-racism they observed in Kansas City. “Often, we have to sort of wade into equity — we know where we want to go — but I’ll say that Kansas City, in many ways, was pushing us forward even faster than what we’re used to,” Howard noted. “I think that’s something that speaks strongly of Kansas City.”

Eusebio Diaz, vice president of strategy, learning, and communication for Health Forward, said in addition to their work with the network, they are exploring ways to strengthen diversity in the healthcare arena. “The research shows that greater diversity in the health sciences arena results in better health outcomes for Black and Latino folks,” Diaz pointed out. “And certainly, that applies to Black and Latino folks, but it also applies to rural communities.”

Diaz added providing support for credentialing and licensing is one of the ways Health Forward is trying to promote diversity since it can create barriers for some people entering the healthcare field.

