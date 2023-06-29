Chillicothe Area Arts Council and Grand River Historical Museum sponsoring “Celebrate Freedom”

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Area Arts Council and Grand River Historical Museum are sponsoring “Celebrate Freedom”, an interactive historical musical celebrating our Nation’s Independence, Tuesday, July 4th, at 2 PM, at the historical Bethel A.M.E. Church Museum, 1401 Forest Drive.

The event features Dr. James Cockman, Pianist, Jamie Pauls, Narrator, Jan VanDeventer, Bass Guitar, Mary Lou VanDeventer, Arts Administrator, and Song Leader. Danny Batson, Museum Director, invites everyone to this free July 4th Celebration. Donations will be accepted to help with Dr. Cockman’s travel expenses. Punch and cookies will be served following the event.

For more information, Call/Text 660-646-1173 or 660-646-1341.

