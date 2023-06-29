Mercer County Fire District and Princeton Fireman’s Association to host annual 4th of July summer BBQ

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Mercer County Fire Protection District and Princeton Volunteer Fireman’s Association will hold the Annual Fourth of July Barbecue next week.

Serving will begins at the fire station in Princeton on July 4th at 11 am and will continue until the food is sold out. Food to be served includes half barbecue chicken or smoked pork loin with baked beans and potato salad. Meal prices have not yet been set.

Funds raised will go to the Princeton Volunteer Fireman’s Association to help give back to the community. The association donated proceeds from last year to the Angel Tree in Mercer County to help with the purchase of Christmas presents for families who may not be able to afford them. The Fireman’s Association has also previously donated to Mercer County 4-H.

