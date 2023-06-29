Burn ban for city of Chillicothe and Livingston County lifted

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The burn ban issued for the City of Chillicothe has been lifted. Burning within the City limits of Chillicothe may resume according to the City of Chillicothe Burning Ordinance.

The City of Chillicothe will allow the use of personal fireworks this 4th of July holiday. Citizens will be allowed to use personal fireworks starting Saturday, July 1st – Monday, July 3rd from 8 am to 10 pm, and on Tuesday the 4th of July from 8 am to 11 pm. The City’s firework display is still being postponed and the date will be announced when it is rescheduled.

The burn advisory issued for residents of Livingston County residing outside the City limits of Chillicothe has been lifted.

Related