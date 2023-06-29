Laredo Board of Education approves 2023-2024 budget

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education approved the 2023-2024 budget on June 27th. Expenses are projected to be $1,149,636, and revenues are anticipated to be $1,150,114. There is a projected deficit of $478.

The board approved amendments for the 2022-2023 budget. The amendments included the budget matching actual revenues and expenditures. There was a transfer of $50,000 from Fund 1 to Fund 4 for the year.

A transportation report was approved.

The board entered into an executive session for discussion of legal, real estate, personnel, student information, bidding or contracts, personnel records, and confidential records.

Related