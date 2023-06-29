Audio: Trenton First Baptist Church partners with local authorities to provide yard cleanup assistance

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton First Baptist Church has a Burden Bearer Ministry to help community members who may need help cleaning up their yards.

First Baptist Church Pastor Josh Gottman says a volunteer group from the church congregation does work, mainly in Trenton. The work includes mowing, weed eating, and brush cleanup.

The church works with local agencies like the Trenton Police Department and nuisance officers. Gottman explains that, if someone is getting close to having a violation, the police or nuisance officer gives that person information about the ministry. That person can then contact the church and set up a time for church members to come and help.

Gottman notes community members wanting help or neighbors can also contact the church to discuss a need.

The church started the ministry in 2019 when they got the idea for the ministry from a mission trip to Wisconsin.

Gottman says this is the first year the Trenton First Baptist Church discussed the ministry with the Trenton Police Department and nuisance officer.

Anyone wanting more information on the Burden Bearer Ministry or to discuss a need should call the First Baptist Church office at 660-359-3898.

