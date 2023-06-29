Morning storm leaves trail of damage in Harrison and Mercer Counties

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Harrison and Mercer Counties were hit by a storm that caused damage and disruptions earlier today. The storm left a trail of destruction, resulting in fallen trees, road closures, property damage, and power outages in several areas.

As of 9:15 a.m., reports indicated that numerous trees had toppled, obstructing the highway from Route H to Highway 13 North in Harrison County. This posed a significant hazard to motorists, prompting authorities to advise drivers to seek alternative routes until the debris could be cleared.

Highway 136, east of the Harrison/Mercer County line, was temporarily closed due to a large tree limb blocking the road. Emergency crews were promptly dispatched to the scene and began working on removing the obstruction as of 9:20 a.m. By 9:40 a.m., the limb was successfully cleared, and the road reopened, allowing traffic to flow smoothly once again.

The town of Galt reported fallen trees and windows blown out. In a peculiar incident, a concrete table was lifted and broken, adding to the extent of the damage in the area.

The impact of the storm also extended to the Mercer County Library, which was forced to close its doors due to a power outage. Library officials announced that they plan to reopen tomorrow, once power is fully restored.

Power lines were down on Mercer County Routes E and J as of 9:55 a.m., leaving several individuals trapped on the roads. Emergency services were working diligently to clear the debris and restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

