Kansas City man arrested by Trenton Police Department, returned to Department of Corrections

The Trenton Police Department made an arrest on June 29th, apprehending a Kansas City man for an absconder parole violation. The individual in question, identified as 33-year-old William Grimes, had violated the terms of his parole by failing to return to the Transition Center of Kansas City as instructed.

According to court information, Grimes’ violation specifically pertained to his residency requirement, as he neglected to comply with the directive to return to the Transition Center. Additionally, the alleged violation involved a supervision strategy, as Grimes reportedly failed to successfully complete the Transition Center of Kansas City program.

Following his arrest, Grimes was subsequently taken into custody and transferred to the Department of Corrections. He is currently being held without bond, awaiting further legal proceedings related to his parole violation.

(This article was updated to reflect the arresting entity was the Trenton Police Department, not the Grundy County Sheriff)

