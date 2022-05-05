Trenton teenager injured in rollover crash on Route E

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A 16-year-old teenager from Trenton was injured Wednesday night in a single-vehicle rollover accident two miles northwest of Laredo.

The Highway Patrol listed the male driver with moderate injuries. He was taken by ambulance to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. The patrol does not release names of juveniles involved in accidents.

The car was westbound on Route E after negotiating a curve and then traveled off the north side of the road where it struck a ditch, overturned several times, and came to a stop upright. The location was two miles northwest of Laredo.

The youth was not using a seat belt according to the report.

Assistance was provided by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department and Laredo Fire Department.