Trenton teenager arrested on multiple allegations, another extradited back to Grundy County

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Trenton resident faces charges after he allegedly hit a police officer in the face. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 19-year-old Davidson Garrett was arrested by the Trenton Police Department on January 12th and charged on January 13th.

He has been charged with two counts of felony third-degree assault involving a special victim. He has also been charged with the misdemeanors of stealing; resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention, or stop; and purchasing or attempting to purchase or possession of liquor by a minor involving a first offense.

He is to be held without bond and is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on January 24th.

Court documents accuse Garrett of causing physical injury to Officer Zachary Underwood on Thursday, January 12th, by striking him in the face twice. Garrett is also accused of appropriating liquor, owned by 7th Heaven, without consent and resisting detention by physically resisting and refusing commands by Underwood.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office also reports the arrest of 53-year-old Tommy Joe Brittain on a capias warrant on failure to appear on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested in Clay County on January 15th and extradited to Grundy County on January 16th. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 9th.

Court documents accuse Brittain of possessing methamphetamine in September 2020.

Related