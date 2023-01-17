Sullivan County Health Department to hold food handler training and wellness lab draws

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Sullivan County Health Department will hold food handler training next week. The mandatory training will be held at the Milan Community Center on January 23rd at 2 pm.

All restaurant owners, food employees, and food retailers are required to attend one class to possess their food handling permit and be in compliance with the Sullivan County Food Ordinance.

The class costs $10 per person. The training can also be completed on the State Food Safety website.

Anyone interested in attending food handler training on January 23rd should register by January 20th. Register by calling the Sullivan County Health Department at 660-265-4141.

The Sullivan County Health Department in Milan will also hold wellness lab draws on January 20th. Walk-ins are welcome from 8:30 to 10:30 am.

Tests to be available include vitamin D hydroxy for $20 and A1C and PSA for $10 each. There is a draw fee of $10.

Another option for the wellness lab draws at the Sullivan County Health Department on January 20th will be a CBC, CMP, lipid panel, and thyroid screening for $30. The draw fee is included in that option.

Related