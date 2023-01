Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A prenatal breastfeeding class will be at the Livingston County Health Center in Chillicothe on January 19th.

Anyone expecting a baby or currently breastfeeding who would like more information is invited to attend from 6 to 7:30 pm.

Topics to be discussed include what to expect with breastfeeding after a baby is born, tips, and tricks.

