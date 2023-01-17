Jamesport Tri-County School District announces Homecoming candidates

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Jamesport Tri-County School District has announced its Homecoming candidates. They include seniors Derick Curtis and Lucy Turner, juniors Matthew Manning and Madison Reeter, sophomores Jerod Carter and Addison Lewis, and freshmen Carter Fewins and Madi Page. Basketball candidates are Landen Dodds and Dani Critten.

A pep rally will be in the main gym at the elementary school on January 20th at 2 pm. Cheerleaders will dance, there will be student and staff games, and basketball players will be announced. The Homecoming court will be announced as well as the poster contest winners.

Daily prizes will be given for class participation. The middle school or high school class with the most participation will win a pizza party.

Jamesport Tri-County basketball will play East Harrison on January 20th. The girl’s game will start at 6 pm, and the boy’s game will follow. The Homecoming coronation will be after the games.

The Homecoming dance will be at the high school on January 21st from 7 to 10 pm.

