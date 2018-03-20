Trenton R-9 School District to hold annual preschool and kindergarten screenings

The Trenton R-9 School District will hold its annual preschool and kindergarten screenings in May for children residing in the district.

The screenings will be held in the Early Childhood Center at Rissler Elementary School May 14th through 18th.

Director of Special Services Tara Hoffman says children who will be five years old before August 1st will be eligible to attend Trenton R-9 kindergarten in the fall. Children who will be three or four years old before August 1st will be eligible to attend the district’s preschool in the fall.

Hoffman explains areas screened for children eligible for kindergarten include communication, pre-academic reading skills, motor skills, vision, and hearing. She adds that preschool children will receive a developmental screening in the areas of language, concepts, motor development, vision, and hearing. She says the screening process may take an hour or longer per child and that parents may fill out required paperwork while their child is being screened.

Hoffman says parents should bring a child’s immunization record, birth certificate, and proof of residency to the screening.

Parents should call the Trenton R-9 Preschool at 359-2003 to schedule an appointment.

