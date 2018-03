The Chariton County Sheriff’s office has requested the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control in a death investigation involving a two-month-old child.

A spokesman for the patrol has confirmed that upon arriving at a residence in Rothville, authorities discovered a deceased two-month-old child.

An autopsy has reportedly been scheduled and due to the circumstances surrounding the investigation, no further details were available.

Like this: Like Loading...