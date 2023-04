Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 Preschool and Kindergarten Roundup will be held today, tomorrow, and Thursday, April 6.

To be eligible, students need to age three, four, or five by the 1st of August.

Appointments are taken by Trenton R-9 Preschool, at the Rissler building. Call 660-359-2003. Those attending are reminded to bring the child’s immunization records, legal birth certificate, and proof of residency.

