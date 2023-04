Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton High School Band performed well on Monday when the group competed at the Missouri State High School Activities Association, large group, Music Festival, hosted by Platte County School.

The Trenton R-9 Band received an overall rating of one on two prepared music pieces and a number one in sight reading.

Band Director Anthony Webb said he is extremely proud of the work done this year by the instrumental music students.

Related