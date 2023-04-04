Obituary & Services: James E. “Jim” Pauls

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

James E. “Jim” Pauls, age 80, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away April 2, 2023, at Life Care Center, Brookfield, Missouri.

James was born the son of George and Verda (Jones) Pauls on October 5, 1942, in Charles City, Iowa. He was a 1960 graduate of Chillicothe High School. He was united in marriage to Wanda Jacobs in 1962. She survives of the home.

James was a carpenter by trade, owning and operating Pauls Building and Remodeling for many years. He was a minister by calling, attending, and working with many churches in the Chillicothe area, including the House of Prayer Ministry and the Livingston County Jail Ministry. He loved riding his motorcycles.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda of the home; son, Jamie Pauls, and wife, Stacie of Chillicothe, Missouri; daughter, Janae McNally, and husband, Joseph of Chillicothe, Missouri; and three grandchildren, Mikah Copelin, Michael Copelin, and Jasek McNally. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and one sister.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. A visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m.

Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Slagle Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri at a later date.

