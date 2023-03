Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will hear a salary and welfare proposal and discuss salary schedules. Insurance plans will also be discussed at the board meeting at the district office on March 14th at 5:30 pm.

Other items on the agenda include a school board election reminder, a student resource officer, a bank depository bid, tuition, and a cooperative agreement. The agenda for the Trenton Board of Education on March 14th also includes a closed session for discussion of personnel.

Related