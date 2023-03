Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Young At Heart Resources is seeking volunteer drivers to transport individuals who are at least 60 years old to non-emergency medical appointments.

Per-mile reimbursement is provided for the Provide-A-Ride Program. Individuals interested in volunteering must have a current driver’s license, vehicle insurance, and a reliable vehicle.

Anyone interested in volunteering or who would like more information is asked to call Young At Heart Resources at 888-844-5626 or 660-240-9400.

