Big rig crashes on I-35 injuring driver and 5-year-old passenger

The Highway Patrol reports two Saint Louis residents sustained moderate injuries when an International truck overturned in Bethany on Thursday morning, March 9th.

The driver, 32-year-old Michael Williams, and the five-year-old girl, a passenger, were taken by ambulance to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany.

The truck traveled south on Interstate 35 before running off the west side of the road at the 91.8-mile marker. Williams reportedly overcorrected and attempted to get back on the interstate. The truck overturned, returned to the road, and came to rest on its passenger’s side, blocking both southbound lanes.

The truck was totaled and the driver wore a seat belt, but the child was not secured in safety restraints.

Assistance was provided by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Bethany Police Department, and multiple first responders.

