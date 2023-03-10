Princeton Rotary Youth Turkey Calling Contest and Outdoor Expo set for March 25th

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Princeton Rotary Youth Turkey Calling Contest and Outdoor Expo will be later this month. Trenton resident Bill Gutshall will be the special guest at the Princeton Elementary School March 25th from 8:30 to noon.

Sign in for turkey contestants and open owl calling will go from 8:30 to 9:30. Contestants will be introduced at 10 o’clock. The youth turkey calling contest will start at 10:15, and the open owl calling competition will begin at 11 o’clock.

Contestants will participate in three age divisions in the turkey calling competition and two for the owl calling. There is a $5 entry fee for both contests.

Prize money will be awarded. First place for the turkey calling contest will receive $50, and first place for the owl calling will get $30.

Gutshall will give a Turkey Talk at 9 o’clock. Gutshall is a Chillicothe native and started turkey hunting at 12 years old. He harvested his first turkey at 14 and has had multiple turkey harvests since, including in several states. He has guided more than 100 successful turkey hunts.

Gutshall won his first turkey calling contest at 16. His most recent turkey calling win was the 2020 Gobble Challenge hosted by Drury Outdoors.

He is a 27-year firefighter/paramedic for the Chillicothe Fire Department.

The Princeton School Archery Team will hold a competition in the gym March 25th from 10 o’clock to noon.

The Princeton Rotary Youth Turkey Calling Contest and Outdoor Expo will also include a raffle drawing for a $400 credit at Wood’s Gun Shop.

A silent auction will include turkey hunting calls, hunting equipment, blinds, and apparel and gear.

There will be a vendor show. The cost is $20 per table.

A concession stand will feature homemade cinnamon rolls by Marcia Cox. Preorders for a dozen rolls will be taken until March 21st and will cost $20.

More information on the March 25th event is available by calling 660-635-1299 or visiting the Princeton Rotary Club’s Facebook page.

