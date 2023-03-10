Fire in Bethany, where body was discovered, classified as “underdetermined cause” in origin

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The cause of the fire near Bethany on March 3rd in which a body was found inside a residence has been classified as undetermined. That according to Missouri Department of Public Safety Communications Director Mike O’Connell, who reports the classification is due to the extent of fire damage.

Harrison County Sheriff Trevor Place previously reported deputies and the Bethany Fire Department responded to the 19000 block of West 320th Street on Friday morning, March 3rd. The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene to investigate, and a body was located inside the residence.

The body has not yet officially been identified.

