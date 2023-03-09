Obituary & Services: Florence Elaine Thomas

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Florence Elaine Thomas, 62, Princeton, MO passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at her home.

She was born on October 15, 1960, in Princeton, Missouri the daughter of Jess Harvey and Ione Estella (Bodenhamer) Thomas.

Florence was a graduate of Princeton High School in 1979. She taught Sunday School for many years and enjoyed cooking and baking, auctions, church, and time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the Modena Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; step-dad, Richard Cain; brother, Richard Thomas; sisters-in-law, Mary Sue Thomas and Levore Rose, and a niece, Brooke Whitney.

Florence is survived by her confidant, Lewis Nigh, of the home; sons, Kenny (Rachel) Thomas, Princeton, MO, Dennis (Angela) Thomas, Altamont, MO, Dewayne Nigh, Oregon; daughters, Lisa (Scott) Edwards, Cambridge, ID, Cindy (Eugene) Washington; grandsons, Dakota, Trevor, Dennis, granddaughters, Carson, Gracie, and Hanna Allnutt and many others; sisters, Connie Pryor, Tavares, FL, Mary Bartelson, and Jessie (Gary) Elder, Bethany, MO; brothers, Paul (Betty) Ingram, Berryville, AR, Clarence (Annette) Thomas, Princeton, MO, John Thomas and William (Lisa) Cain, both of Cainsville, MO, Dewey (Jillian) Cain, Bethany, MO, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Florence has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 12 at the Modena Baptist Church, Modena, MO. Inurnment will be held in Hamilton Cemetery, Modena, MO. A Luncheon will be served before the service at 12:15 p.m.

