Harrison County authorities report discovery of body after fire at a home on West 320th Street in Bethany

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Harrison County Sheriff Trevor Place reports a body was found inside a residence after a fire on March 3rd at 1:26 in the morning. The fire was in the 19000 block of West 320th Street in rural Bethany.

The Bethany Fire Department and sheriff’s deputies responded. The residence was said to be fully engulfed in flames upon the sheriff’s arrival on the scene of the fire. Once the fire was under control, the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene to investigate.

Place reports the body was located shortly after starting the investigation into the cause of the fire. The body is unidentified at this time.

The investigation into the fire and death is ongoing.

Related