Trenton R-9 Board of Education to hold tax rate hearing in August

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will hold a tax rate hearing next month. The hearing will be at the district office on August 9th at 5:25 pm.

The proposed tax levy for the current tax year is $4.4698 per $100 of assessed valuation. That is an increase of $.0411 over the prior tax year. This year’s proposed tax levy includes $3.5698 for the incidental fund and 90 cents for the debt service.

The total assessed valuation for Trenton R-9 is estimated to be $84,388,047. That is an increase of $4,407,091 from the prior tax year. The total assessed valuation includes $56,074,401 for real estate and $28,313,646 for personal property. New construction and improvements included in the assessed valuation are $5,327,492.

The amount of property tax revenues budgeted is $3,771,960. That assumes 100% collection. That is an increase of $229,843 from the amount of calculated property tax revenue from the prior year.