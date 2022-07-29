Audio: Green Hills Animal Shelter to benefit from Mid-America Music Festival funding

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Green Hills Animal Shelter will receive a portion of the proceeds from the Mid-America Music Festival at the Black Silo Winery of Trenton August 5th through 7th.

Animal Shelter Board Member Tim Michael says this is the second year the Black Silo Foundation chose the shelter as one of the charities to receive proceeds. The group sent in an application saying it wanted to participate again.

He explains volunteers and board members will be at festival throughout that weekend.

Michael is happy the shelter is part of the festival.

He says the Green Hills Animal Shelter has decided to try to be the group with the most volunteers at the Mid-America Music Festival. The other charities to receive part of the proceeds include Bright Futures Chillicothe, Main Street Trenton, and Camp Rainbow.

The animal shelter holds other fundraisers throughout the year.

Michael says the shelter is in the planning process for its annual Barktoberfest. The event is planned to be held at the Black Silo Winery October 8th at 5 o’clock in the evening.

The price for tickets has not yet been determined.

Other fundraisers include a garage sale each spring and Money for Mutts over Memorial Day weekend at corners with stoplights in Trenton, in which passing motorists give monetary donations. Michael notes this year’s Money for Mutts was the best year, and more than $6,000 was raised.

The shelter hopes to bring back the chocolate event that was previously held around Valentine’s Day. It was also a part of the Wheels and Wine Car Show of Trenton this year.

Some of the money raised goes toward maintaining the shelter building. Michael reports a lot of projects have been done over the years.

Donations can also be made on the Green Hills Animal Shelter’s website or at the shelter on East 10th Street in Trenton. Michael notes donors can set up a monthly contribution through PayPal. There is also an opportunity for people making purchases on Amazon to designate a charity to help.

Donors can designate how they would like their gifts to be used at the shelter.

The Green Hills Animal Shelter of Trenton is a no-kill shelter that opened in 1999.

Manager Ronda Michael says the City of Trenton brings in stray dogs to the shelter. She notes two to six dogs come in over one month’s time.

Individuals can also relinquish their pets if they are moving and cannot take their pets with them or if they are no longer able to take care of pets. There is a $120 relinquish fee for dogs, which Michael says covers the cost of shots and a spay or neuter. The relinquish fee for cats is $60. She notes it costs the shelter about $18 a day to house an animal.

The Green Hills Animal Shelter website shows pets currently available at the facility. It costs $120 to adopt a dog, which includes a spay or neuter, shots, flea treatment, and worming. Puppies cost $140 to adopt, and Michael notes that is because they have two sets of shots given. It is $15 to adopt a kitten or cat.

Usually one pet is adopted at a time. Michael explains generally individuals wanting to adopt should bring in their current pet if they have one and do a meet and greet to know the animal they want to adopt will get along with their current pet. She adds that applications for adoption are looked at and have to be approved. The process includes determining if where an animal would go would be a good home.

Michael says the shelter has four staff members who are paid. There are also volunteers.

Laundry is also done.

Michael says a lot of cleaning supplies have been donated to the shelter. However, it can always use more blankets, paper towels, and kitty litter. It could also use toys.

The Green Hills Animal Shelter uses Science Diet because it is in a program, so Michael notes it is cheaper to use that than other brands of food. The shelter keeps dog and cat food donated, so the shelter can donate the food to people if they are in need of help.

Monetary donations can be made to the Green Hills Animal Shelter by going to its website or going into the shelter on East 10th Street in Trenton. Donations are tax deductible because the shelter has a 501(c)(3) designation.

The shelter is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 11 to 4 o’clock. It is also open by appointment Thursday and Sunday, and appointments can be made by contacting Ronda Michael at 660-953-0049.