Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve liquor licenses for two businesses, hear from Friends of Gallatin

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Liquor licenses were approved, and Chautauqua was discussed at the Gallatin Board of Aldermen meeting on July 25th.

Picnic liquor licenses were requested for Chautauqua and approved for the Daviess County Country Club at 201 West Grant on September 16th and 17th and the Friends of Gallatin—Downtown Improvement for the first block of North Main Street on September 16th.

The board approved an ordinance authorizing the mayor to enter into a contract for services with the Friends of Gallatin—Downtown Improvement. City Clerk Hattie Rains reports the contract regards the Friends of Gallatin accepting $2,500 from the Band Fund to be used for music and/or band performances on the courthouse lawn during Chautauqua.

Kate Chrisman with the Friends of Gallatin told the board activities for the festival are tentatively scheduled for September 16th through 18th. Activities are to include a wine walk, vendors, a car show, a beer garden, music, a 5k, a baby show, a parade, and children’s games. The Gallatin Theater League also plans to have a short performance.

The board approved a resolution that appointed Julia Filley as the city prosecutor at a rate of $100 per hour.

Mayor Barbara Ballew acknowledged the Missouri Department of Economic Development Community Development Block Grant Program funding approval notification for a street resurfacing project. The funding is $500,000. The board authorized the mayor to sign the CDBG agreement.

Public Works Director Mark Morey reported crews had been hauling scrap metal. The board agreed for him to purchase a tire machine since the scrap metal sales covered the cost of the machine.

Morey reported the old blower was put back into the sewer plant aeration basin, but it only worked for about three days. He had contacted three companies to obtain bids on upgrading the aeration basin.

The water department had been changing water meters for basement meters since it had not received the basement radios. Crews repaired a water main leak on West Corrine last week.

Morey had not ordered street oil yet because the chipper conveyor was not working correctly, and parts had to be ordered. He hoped to start on the chip/seal in the next couple of weeks.

Morey said the clarifier construction is getting closer to completion. Crews were still waiting on some equipment to arrive. He reported a change order should be presented to the board at the next meeting regarding installing an additional valve.

Remodel bids were discussed for the former fire station. Morey said he contacted seven people, and an ad was placed in the newspaper. Only one contractor had looked at the property, and the contractor was not interested in the project.

City hall window replacement bids were also discussed. Morey reported he met with another company, but he had not yet received a bid.

Kate Chrisman shared concerns about the deteriorating condition of the Cupola Building and that action needed to be taken before winter. Mayor Ballew scheduled a Friends of Gallatin meeting for August 1st at 5 o’clock in the evening to discuss the Cupola Building.

Police Chief Mark Richards provided an incident report list dated July 25th. It included four vehicle lockouts, four welfare checks, and four animal issues as well as other activities.

He reported there were 19 defendants and 35 cases on the city court docket for June.