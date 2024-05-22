Trenton Police Department hiring new officers, benefits included

Share To Your Social Network

Applications are being accepted for officers at the Trenton Police Department.

Police Chief Rex Ross confirms that Keith Edmonston and Faith Houghton left the department on May 11. Chance Houghton’s final day will be May 24. They are changing employment.

Ross says the department is continuing to provide coverage by adjusting schedules for other officers and using part-time officers where it can. There will be nine full-time officers and four reserve/part-time officers as of May 25.

It was previously reported that the starting pay for a Trenton police officer is $45,864. There is a salary step and incentive program, and there is a bonus for a lateral transfer of an officer from another agency.

Reimbursement is offered to recruits attending a law enforcement academy. Peace Officer Standards and Training-certified training is provided.

Benefits include 100% paid health and life insurance as well as Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System retirement.

Applications are available at the Trenton Police Department.

