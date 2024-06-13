Two teenagers injured in single-vehicle crash near Kirksville

Share To Your Social Network

On June 12, 2024, a single-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 3, two miles south of Kirksville, resulting in injuries to two individuals. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident took place at approximately 5:15 a.m.

The crash involved a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Alexxander C. McNear, 19, of Kirksville. The vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, overcorrected, traveled off the roadway, and overturned. McNear, who was not wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries. Cameron A. Boomer, 19, also of Kirksville, was a passenger in the vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt. Boomer sustained moderate injuries.

Both McNear and Boomer were transported to Northeast Regional Medical Center by law enforcement. The Volkswagen Jetta was totaled and towed from the scene by Lakeside Towing.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Adair County Ambulance, and Kirksville Fire Department assisted at the scene.

