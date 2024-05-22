Galt officials to distribute lead service line surveys

Share To Your Social Network

At the Galt Board of Aldermen meeting on May 20, it was announced that elected city officials will visit homes to hand out survey sheets regarding the city’s lead service line inventory. The visits will start on June 1 at 8 a.m.

City Clerk Mercedes Scobee reports that city officials will ask residents to fill out the surveys as part of the in-field verification process.

Residents who would like to opt out of receiving the survey in person should contact Galt City Hall to receive a mailed survey.

Several road tubes will be inspected, and maintenance will be performed on them in the next month, weather permitting.

