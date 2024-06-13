Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 15 arrests in north Missouri from June 9-12

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri State Highway Patrol recently released a report detailing the number of arrests made in north Missouri between June 9, 2024, and June 12, 2024. The report indicates that a total of fifteen individuals were arrested during this period. Some of the reasons for these arrests include driving while intoxicated, possession of controlled substances, and various warrants.

Matthew W. Barnett, 59, of Savannah, Missouri, was arrested on June 9, 2024, at 10:22 p.m. Barnett faced charges of felony driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, and failure to register a motor vehicle. He was held at Mosaic Life Care and later released.

Linda L. McIntosh, 63, of St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested on June 10, 2024, at 7:21 a.m. McIntosh was charged with a St. Joseph Police Department misdemeanor warrant for driving while suspended or revoked, driving while revoked, and having no insurance. She was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center and was bondable.

Lana R. Jensen, 44, of St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested on June 10, 2024, at 10:29 a.m. Jensen faced charges of felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and receiving stolen property. She was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

Forest J. Buckman, 33, of Stanberry, Missouri, was arrested on June 10, 2024, at 12:20 p.m. Buckman was wanted on a Worth County felony warrant for aggravated assault. He was held at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center with no bond.

Daniel L. Parker, 41, of St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested on June 11, 2024, at 11:21 a.m. Parker faced multiple charges, including a Platte County Sheriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for no valid license, a Platte County Sheriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, driving while suspended, failure to display valid plates, and no insurance. He was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center and was bondable.

Jessica A. Chase, 45, of Paris, Missouri, was arrested on June 10, 2024, at 11:08 a.m. Chase was charged with six counts of felony forgery, six counts of felony financial exploitation of the elderly, twelve counts of felony stealing ($750 or more), seven counts of felony filing false documents, two counts of felony fraudulent use of a credit device, and felony money laundering. She was held at the Monroe County Jail and was bondable.

Donald D. Brittain, 69, of Trenton, Missouri, was arrested on June 11, 2024, at 9:46 a.m. Brittain was charged with driving while intoxicated (alcohol) and speeding. He was held at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and later released.

Matthew C. Young, 36, of Ballwin, Missouri, was arrested on June 11, 2024, at 12:52 p.m. Young faced charges of driving while intoxicated and speeding. He was held at the Knox County Jail and later released.

Miguel Gonzalez, 42, of Liberal, Kansas, was arrested on June 12, 2024, at 12:02 a.m. Gonzalez was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to keep a motor carrier driver record, failure to display valid plates, and no seatbelt. He was held at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department and later released.

Alexxander C. McNear, 19, of Kirksville, Missouri, was arrested on June 12, 2024, at 6:05 a.m. McNear faced charges of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, felony driving while intoxicated involving a crash causing serious physical injury, and no seatbelt. He was held at the Adair County Sheriff’s Office and later released.

Ream J. Lako, 28, of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested on June 12, 2024, at 11:07 a.m. Lako was charged with driving while intoxicated (first offense). She was held at the Sullivan County Jail and later released.

Antonio G. Martinez, 58, of Lexington, Kentucky, was arrested on June 12, 2024, at 4:41 p.m. Martinez faced charges of no driver’s license, driving while intoxicated (first offense), and careless and imprudent driving. He was held at the Macon County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Megan R. Pauley, 35, of Kirksville, Missouri, was arrested on June 12, 2024, at 8:08 p.m. Pauley was wanted on a felony Adair County probation and parole warrant for endangering the welfare of a child. She was held at the Adair County Jail with no bond.

Johnny C. Maize, 38, of Kirksville, Missouri, was arrested on June 12, 2024, at 8:08 p.m. Maize faced charges of felony tampering with a motor vehicle, felony no operator’s license, and an Adair County warrant for no valid license. He was held at the Adair County Jail and was bondable.

Breanna M. Allen, 26, of Kirksville, Missouri, was arrested on June 12, 2024, at 8:08 p.m. Allen was wanted on a felony Adair County probation and parole warrant for possession of a controlled substance. She was held at the Adair County Jail with no bond.

