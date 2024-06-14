Green City hosts exciting July 4th festivities from June 30 to July 4

Share To Your Social Network

Green City is gearing up for a vibrant and engaging July 4th celebration with a series of events planned from June 30 to July 4. The festivities, organized by the Green City Chamber of Commerce, promise a mix of traditional activities, family fun, and patriotic spirit.

The celebration kicks off on Sunday, June 30, with a Community Church Service at 10 a.m. at Green City Square, led by Pastor Aaron Skinner and hosted by the GC Ministerial Alliance. In the afternoon, the Fourth of July Pageant for ages 3 to 18 will take place at City Hall at 4 p.m.

On Wednesday, July 3, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., attendees can enjoy hourly screenings of “The Capture of Fred Burke” and meet the author and historians behind the story.

Thursday, July 4, begins early with the Lady Lions Breakfast at City Hall from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by vendors in the park starting at 9:30 a.m. The Kiddie Parade, beginning at the Methodist Church at 10:30 a.m., will lead into the main Fourth of July Parade at 11:30 a.m., featuring Parade Marshals Ronald and Edna LaFaver.

Throughout the day, visitors can enjoy lunch in the park with grilled burgers and hotdogs, Berry’s & Cream, and cotton candy available at different times. The John T. McCarty Memorial Car, Truck, and Tractor Show will start at 12:30 p.m. on the east side of the square, with registration after the parade and judging at 2:30 p.m.

Other activities include tours of the GC Museum Train Depot and Shell Station from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., a baby show at City Hall at 12:30 p.m., and a basketball knockout tournament on the north side of the square. Bingo will be held in the Legion Park Shelter from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and a presentation on Fred “Killer” Burke will be given at 2 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

Kids can participate in the pedal tractor pull, water fights, and foam party, all scheduled for the afternoon. A cornhole tournament will take place at 3 p.m., followed by the Ronald Kelley Memorial Frog Jump at 3:30 p.m. The day will also feature a tennis ball roll with cash prizes.

The evening will include blackout bingo at 5 p.m. and a steak sandwich supper sponsored by Richardson’s Supermarket from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Entertainment starts at 6 p.m., with pageant winners, baby show prizes, car show winners, and a performance by the Stage Babies Dance Company. The celebration will culminate with live music by Red Brush at 7 p.m. and a fireworks display at 9:45 p.m., presented by the Green City Chamber of Commerce.

Related