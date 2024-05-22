Trenton man accused of domestic assault, bond set at $25,000

Share To Your Social Network

A Trenton man has been charged with felony third-degree domestic assault after allegedly throwing a woman to the ground on May 5. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports that 36-year-old Dan Richard Peters Jr. was arrested on May 21.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash only. Conditions include supervision by North Missouri Court Services and a no-contact order with the alleged victim.

He is scheduled for a hearing in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on May 28.

Peters is accused of knowingly causing physical pain to the victim. The alleged victim is described as a domestic victim because she and Peters were in a continuing romantic or intimate relationship.

Grundy County Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Puckett indicates that Peters is a prior and persistent offender, subject to an extended term of imprisonment due to prior felony convictions. He was convicted in Monongalia County, West Virginia, in June 2013 of felony malicious assault and in Grundy County Circuit Court in June 2023 of first-degree property damage.

Related