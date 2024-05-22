Trenton Fireworks Committee seeks donations for July 4th show

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton Fireworks Committee is accepting donations for the fireworks show scheduled for July 4th. The fireworks will be launched in the Rock Barn area at 9:30 p.m. on the night of the event. The vicinity around the Rock Barn will be inaccessible during this time.

Donations can be made at the Farmers State Bank of Trenton. Contributions can be dropped off at or mailed to the bank located at 1503 East Ninth Street, Post Office Box 195, Trenton, Missouri 64683.

Checks should be made payable to Green Hills Rural Development Incorporated, with “Trenton Fireworks Show” written on the memo line.

For more information on the July 4th fireworks show and how to donate, email [email protected].

Related