Kansas City man pleads guilty to federal charges after assaulting agent

A Kansas City, Missouri, man has pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally possessing ammunition and assaulting a federal law enforcement officer. Charles D. Jackson, also known as “Grove Street” and “C Jackem,” 30, entered his plea before U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips. He admitted to one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition and one count of assaulting a federal law enforcement officer.

On August 24, 2023, agents and task officers from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) executed a search warrant at Jackson’s residence. As officers approached on foot, an ATF agent positioned her vehicle to block a black Kia sedan parked in the driveway. The officers, all wearing body armor labeled “ATF Police,” announced themselves, and the agent activated her vehicle’s emergency equipment.

Jackson, initially reclined in the driver’s seat, suddenly sat up and attempted to flee by ramming the Kia into the ATF vehicle. Despite repeated attempts to escape, the agent used her vehicle to push the Kia into the garage, immobilizing it. The ATF vehicle sustained damage during the incident, and Jackson has agreed to pay restitution under the plea agreement.

Agents found a loaded AR-style 5.56-caliber pistol with an extended magazine containing 39 rounds of ammunition on the floorboard of the driver’s seat. The pistol had no serial number. As a convicted felon, Jackson is prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition. He has a prior felony conviction for first-degree robbery.

Jackson faces up to 16 years in federal prison without parole. The court will determine his sentence based on advisory guidelines and other statutory factors following a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney John C. Constance is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

