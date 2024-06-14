Jefferson County man pleads guilty to providing alcohol, vapes to minor for sex

Share To Your Social Network

Kody L. Willyard, 32, of Barnhart, Missouri, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to one felony count of coercion and enticement of a minor. Willyard admitted to providing marijuana, alcohol, vaping devices, and vape cartridges to a girl when she was 14 and 15 years old in exchange for sexual activity.

The victim’s father discovered Willyard’s crimes after reviewing his daughter’s social media and digital communications. He subsequently contacted law enforcement. The victim informed authorities that Willyard had also provided items of value to another girl in exchange for sexual acts.

Sentencing for Willyard is scheduled for September. Both Willyard’s lawyer and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Anderson will recommend a 15-year prison sentence. The crime carries a mandatory minimum prison term of 10 years.

The FBI, the St. Louis County Police Department Special Investigations Unit, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Anderson is prosecuting the case.

