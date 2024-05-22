Trenton Utility Committee recommends continuing Verizon lease on water tower

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton Utility Committee will recommend to the Trenton City Council to continue with the existing contract on a water tower antenna lease with Verizon.

City Administrator Ron Urton reported that Verizon had approached the city about renegotiating or doing a one-time buyout, but the committee on May 21 was not interested. The renegotiation would have included a new rent amount of $700 per month starting in January with a 10% rent escalator every five years. The buyout would have been for $100,000 for an easement for 40 years.

Urton stated the current contract includes Verizon paying $932 per month to rent space on the water tower on Princeton Road. That rate will increase to $1,025 per month in 2025. The contract goes through 2030.

The Trenton Utility Committee also elected Marvin Humphreys as chairman.

