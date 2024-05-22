St. Joseph murder suspect dies from self-inflicted wound in Iowa parking lot

Share To Your Social Network

A St. Joseph murder suspect died in Centerville, Iowa, from what authorities said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Appanoose County Sheriff Gary Anderson reported that officers were notified by the Kansas City Career Criminal Task Force that a Missouri man, wanted in a recent Kansas City homicide, was tracked to Centerville. Authorities from Iowa and Missouri converged in a Walmart parking lot at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Christian Crail, 26, of St. Joseph, was wanted by law enforcement for the May 14 shooting death of a 22-year-old unnamed female at an intersection in Kansas City. Authorities said Crail fled the scene and was tracked to Centerville, Iowa, on Monday evening. As they attempted to make contact with the suspect, a single gunshot was heard. Crail was found in his vehicle and pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

