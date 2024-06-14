Kenworth big rig crashes on I-29 at 94-mile marker near Craig

Share To Your Social Network

A Kenworth tractor-trailer was involved in an accident on northbound Interstate 29, two miles north of Craig, Missouri, on June 13, 2024, at approximately 8:21 a.m. The accident occurred at the 94-mile marker.

Geoffrey P. Goff, 44, of White Cloud, Kansas, was driving the 2020 Kenworth tractor-trailer when the vehicle traveled off the roadway into the median. The tractor-trailer then returned to the northbound lanes before veering off the east side of the roadway, striking several trees and an embankment. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels, facing northwest off the east side of the roadway.

Goff, who was not wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries in the accident. He was transported by Atchison-Holt Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri. The tractor-trailer sustained total damage and was towed by All-Star Towing of St. Joseph.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Holt County Sheriff’s Department and the Craig Fire Department.

